By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 11:31

Dire Straits tribute Photo: Great Straits

After more than 260 concerts in Germany, Luxembourg, France, Portugal and Spain playing Mark Knopfler with his previous project (he was the creator, founder and leader of “Brothers in Band” until 2019), Óscar Rosende presents his new band, gREAT sTRAITS, a spectacular cast of 9 renowned musicians with whom he reviews the wonderful musical work of dIRE sTRAITS.

And they’ll be appearing at the Teatro Auditorio Felipe VI in Estepona on Saturday, March 16 at 9pm. Tickets are on sale from the TAF Estepona website.

‘The great songs of dIRE sTRAITS’ is born as the biggest tribute production to the British band in Europe, with a careful staging and an unmistakable sound quality: the most authentic recreation of the universe of the greatest hits of the band dIRE sTRAITS.

Known by the media as “the Galician Mark Knopfler” and acclaimed by dIRE sTRAITS fans internationally as one of the best interpreters of the famous guitarist, Óscar Rosende has been able to internalise Mark Knopfler’s essence and technique like no other, as well as his voice and his stage presence and gestures, even confusing Knopfler himself and his musicians during a sound check in Atarfe (Granada, Spain) in 2008, when Knopfler thought he was hearing a recording of his own band!

Relive the look and the sound of the concerts of Mark Knopfler’s legendary band: Sultans of Swing, Romeo and Juliet, Money for Nothing, Telegraph Road, Brothers in Arms, Tunnel of love, So Far Away… All their greatest hits in a unique show