Dart Prodigy’s Tax Woes Amid Million-Pound Film Bid

By John Ensor •
Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 18:38
Luke Littler with signe shirt.
Credit: LukeTheNuke180/X
AT only 16 years old, Luke Littler has become an overnight sensation following his astonishing performance at the World Darts Championship final.
In recent weeks, Littler’s meteoric rise has captivated the darts world. His journey to the World Darts Championship final, which culminated in December at Alexandra Palace, has drawn comparisons to legends such as Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen, making him a new icon in the sport.
Despite securing a runner-up prize of £200,000, Littler faces significant tax obligations. Investment firm Saxo estimates that he will owe £76,203 in taxes and £7,330 in national insurance.
As a result, his net earnings will be approximately £116,467. Andrew Mangion from Saxo advised that such a large sum for a teenager is uncommon and professional financial guidance would be beneficial.
In an intriguing turn, Anthony Joshua’s SBX Studios has expressed interest in Littler’s story, proposing a deal worth over £1 million for film rights. This move follows the record-breaking viewership of the championship’s final on Sky Sports, emphasising Littler’s wide-reaching appeal.
Following his remarkable performance, Littler received an invitation to join this year’s Premier League tour. He accepted, and acknowledged the rarity of such opportunities.
Littler expressed on Sky Sports his awareness of the fleeting nature of sporting success and his eagerness to seize every chance presented: ‘Let’s do it, it might not happen again,’ he said.
Littler’s rise to fame has also caught the attention of celebrities like Rio Ferdinand and Gary Lineker as well as other popular YouTubers. Some of whom have extended invitations to feature him on their podcasts.
Additionally, football stars like Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard, and even David Beckham, have shown their support.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Website
