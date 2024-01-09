Costa del Sol: News in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Updated: 09 Jan 2024 • 11:01
Photo: Manilva Town Hall
Too sweet
A four-year-old girl who nearly choked to death on sweets at a Three Kings parade in Malaga was saved thanks to a local police officer and a nurse who were in the area. The little girl who was initially unresponsive, regained consciousness after Heimlich manoeuvres removed two sweets.
Alzheimer’s exhibition
NUEVO Enfoque inaugurates an exhibition on Alzheimer’s disease on Friday, January 12, entitled ‘Visibilizar el alzheimer’ (Making Alzheimer’s visible). The exhibition will be open to the public Monday to Thursday, 7.30pm to 9pm at the association’s headquarters in Residencial Los Olivos, Mijas.
Over the limit
A woman was arrested in the early hours of New year’s Eve after driving in the wrong direction on the MA-21 motorway in the direction of Torremolinos. When stopped she was breathalysed and tested almost six times over the legal blood alcohol level. The woman was very aggressive during the arrest and hit the officers.
Run for Moore
WITH the help of the Town Hall, ‘Run for Moore’, an event organised by local resident David Hewitt, in aid of the Bobby Moore Fund to tackle bowel cancer, has been staged in Manilva again this year for the 18th time.Over the years more than €25,000 has been raised.
More water
WORK has started to improve the water supply on the Costa del Sol. The works planned for the Rojas pumping station will enable the transfer of water resources from the La Concepción reservoir to the city of Malaga and the Costa del Sol, so that the project will benefit more than 600,000 residents.
Christmas bill
MARBELLA Town Hall spent nearly €900,000 on the 2023 Christmas programme. As usual, the largest amount of money has been spent on musical performances, including those on the opening day of the Christmas lights. A record amount compared to previous years.
