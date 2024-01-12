Almeria’s charm on the television

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 22:12

The beauty of Almeria Credit: Shutterstock/2264366399

The province of Almeria returns to the television screen in a programme that discovers its unique and wonderful charm.

On display will be its beautiful beaches, unique historical heritage and unmissable gastronomy, showing that Almeria is an essential destination to visit for anyone who has not yet met it.

The programme in question is the next episode of the Canal Sur programme ‘Destino Andalucia’, a show that rediscovers the most beautiful places in the region.

It will be broadcast on Saturday, January 13 at around 12:20pm, and aims to travel through Almeria promoting the natural and cultural wealth of the region. The Canal Sur team will tour the province “from the sea to the mountains, from the eastern coast to the western coast; from the Alpujarra to the desert and from the capital to the Almanzora Valley”, as stated in the programme description.

The hosts will guide the viewers through typical restaurants, art galleries, stunning landscapes and historical monuments. They will also taste traditional dishes that have been delighting travellers and residents alike for many centuries.