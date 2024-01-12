Tasmania’s push for a Queen Mary holiday over King Charles

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 18:12

IN the wake of Hobart-born Princess Mary’s impending coronation as Queen of Denmark on January 14, Tasmanians are fervently advocating for a public holiday to celebrate their soon-to-be queen. However, the State Government has firmly rejected the proposal, dampening the hopes of nearly 200 locals who have rallied behind the cause.

Public Support Grows

The grassroots movement, led by the ‘Tasmania For A New Queen’s Birthday’ Facebook group, suggests honouring Queen Mary’s February 5 birthday with a public holiday, replacing the current celebration of King Charles‘ birthday on the second Monday of June. Group spokesperson Tori Hodgman expressed dissatisfaction, noting the lack of visible celebrations for Mary’s announcement, stating, ‘there needs to be a lot of celebrating.’

State Government’s Stance

Despite the enthusiastic public support, the State Government remains unmoved, stating they are ‘not considering’ the idea of a public holiday for Queen Mary. The group’s campaign emphasises shifting the focus away from the British monarchy to celebrate the Tasmanian-born Queen, making a symbolic change in the state’s traditions.

Royal Rift

The Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary’s imminent ascension to the throne comes amidst a royal rift in Denmark. Queen Margrethe II‘s decision to strip Prince Joachim’s children of their titles in January 2023 has sparked controversy. Prince Joachim, along with his family, has since relocated to Washington D.C, citing mistreatment by the Queen, and has advised they will not be attending the ceremony on January 14.

As Tasmania awaits the historic moment of having the world’s first Australian-born queen, the debate over a public holiday in her honour continues, reflecting both local pride and broader shifts in the perception of the monarchy.

