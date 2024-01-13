DGT announces end of ITV windscreen sticker

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Jan 2024 • 19:41

ITV sticker on car windscreen. Credit: alvarog1970/Shutterstock.com

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) in Spain has announced its latest plans to embrace digital advancements with regard to Spanish vehicle inspections.

2024 marks a significant transition as the DGT discontinues the traditional ITV (Technical Vehicle Inspection) labels that have adorned car windshields in Spain for over 30 years.

Goodbye to the ITV label

On a date yet to be announced, the DGT will formally replace the physical ITV stickers with a digital alternative.

This move is part of a broader initiative to digitalise administrative processes, aiming to modernise the system and enhance road authorities’ efficiency during vehicle inspections.

A shift towards efficiency and security

As a substitute for the sticker, the DGT is going to promote a new application or electronic system through which both authorities and drivers can access the status of the vehicles’ ITV and all relevant information.

This innovation promises not only administrative convenience but also environmental benefits by reducing the costs and impacts associated with producing and distributing physical stickers.

Addressing security concerns

However, the transition to a digital platform has raised concerns among some users about data privacy and security. Reportedly, there are some who are concerned about their safety, since any slight failure in this application could publicly expose drivers’ confidential and personal information.

Some claim that the risk of digital identity theft and impersonation is a serious consideration that the DGT must address to ensure the robustness of its security system against potential cyber threats.

The introduction of this digital system by the DGT marks a significant step in adapting to contemporary technological trends and improving road safety and administrative efficiency. However, it’s crucial that these advancements do not compromise user safety and privacy.