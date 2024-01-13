Picasso Museum: new programme for 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Jan 2024 • 8:02

Pablo Picasso Photo: Shutterstock / Arpan Bhatia

The Museo Picasso Málaga has launched its exhibition programme for 2024, which starts with of a new presentation of Picasso in the museum’s collection rooms, thanks to the collaboration between the museum and the Almine and Bernard Ruiz Picasso Foundation.

On March 19 the galleries of the Palacio de Buenavista will present the seventh remodelling of the art gallery’s collection in its twenty years of existence. Around 150 works by Pablo Picasso (1881-1973) will be on display in the exhibition entitled “Pablo Picasso: Structures of Invention. The Unity of a Work“.

This new presentation presents the overall unity of Picasso’s oeuvre rather than dividing his art into specific periods or styles. Thus, until the spring of 2027 the rooms of the Palacio de Buenavista will house paintings, sculptures, drawings, ceramics and graphic works, creating an environment that will reveal new connections between Picasso’s works which will show why he was one of the most influential artists of modern times.

This new arrangement has been devised under the academic supervision of Michael FitzGerald, the Kluger Family Professor of Art History at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut (USA), in collaboration with the Almine and Bernard-Ruiz-Picasso Foundation (FABA). The exhibition is designed to involve the viewer in the Malaga-born artist’s creative process and stimulate the imagination, creating a new way to understand the work of this great master and creator.