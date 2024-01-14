Swedish King thanks Danish Queen

By John Smith •
Queen Margarethe and King Carl Gustaf in Stockholm 2023
Credit: Swedish Royal Household/Clement Morin
Following the unexpected abdication of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, her cousin and close friend King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden sent her a telegram thanking her and wishing her all the best.
The message reads,
“Dear Cousin Daisy!
“When you step down today from your high office as Queen of Denmark, I want to convey my warm thanks for the good cooperation over the years. You now enter a changed role, but the friendship between us remains – warm and constant.
“As Denmark’s Queen, you have been a guarantor of the closeness and affection that today exists between our countries and houses. For this, I want to thank you in particular.
“On this historic day, my family and I wish you all the luck and success in the future.”
The Queen who will be 84 in April and is handing over the Danish Crown to her 55-year-old son Frederik joined the Swedish Royal Family in September 2023 to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of King Carl XVI Gustaf who is now 77.
This will be the first abdication of a Danish Monarch in over 900 years.
