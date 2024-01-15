Costa del Sol: News in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 12:27

No fines

TORREMOLINOS Town Council has confirmed to vehicle owners that a communication, awareness and citizen participation campaign is currently being carried out regarding the implementation of a Low Emission Zone (LEZ) in the centre of Torremolinos and no drivers will be fined during at least the first six months of the LEZ’s operation.

Intelligent crossings

TORREMOLINOS has begun installing intelligent pedestrian crossings with the first two located on the Paseo Marítimo. Each crossing has sensors that are activated when they detect pedestrians approaching the road and activate warning lights to alert oncoming drivers.

Public beach

ECOLOGISTS object to the extension of the concession to manage Puerto Banús marina claiming that the beach on which they have been granting concessions for beach bars, kiosks and other businesses really belongs to the public and has done since 2007 due to a ministerial order at the time.

Charity chess

MORE than 140 chess players came together in Marbella against cancer on Saturday, January 13. The charity open event was organised as part of the programme planned for the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Hospital Universitario Costa del Sol.

Best village

ACCORDING to National Geographic magazine, Casares is one of the most beautiful villages in Spain. Thepublication, regarded as the ‘holy grail’ of travel-related information, has included the town among its list of the 100 most beautiful villages in Spain.

Flu jabs

FROM Monday, January 15, vaccination points will be open every day without the need for an appointment for influenza, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccinations for: people over 60, people with chronic illness, health workers, pregnant women, people living with others who are at risk and smokers.