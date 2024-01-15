On the Rock: a music extravaganza

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 7:43

Coming soon to Gibraltar Photo: Shutterstock / Philip Lange

Coming soon to Gibraltar, Starlight City is hosting ‘On the Rock’, a 3-Day dance music extravaganza coming to the Rock of Gibraltar this April.

Both the venue and line-up are a big secret for now, but the organisers promise you you’re going to be blown away!

At Starlight City, they believe in creating extraordinary experiences that leave lasting memories. Their passionfor bringing people together through innovative and captivating events has led them to the stunning backdrop of Gibraltar for their latest venture in 2024.

Tickets will be available soon. Prepare to be part of an experience that transcends the ordinary, where every detail is meticulously curated to ensure your enjoyment.

Stay tuned to the website and social media channels for updates, exclusive sneak peeks, and the moment when tickets go on sale.

For more information go to www.starlightcity.gi and sign up to the mailing list for all the updates and big announcements.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic event in Gibraltar.