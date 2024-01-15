What brings Europeans to Spain

By John Smith •
Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 14:51
Tina Skotland-Jönsson
Credit: Hair by Tina Facebook
Continuing our weekly interview with someone who has moved from Europe to settle in Spain it’s the turn of Tina Skotland-Jönsson.
Tina moved to Spain with her partner after training as a hairdresser in Sweden where she grew up, although she is actually Danish by birth.
“I was 12 when I decided that I wanted to be a hairdresser as I am a creative person who enjoys working with a client to give them the style that suits them best and I love people.”
The couple had owned a holiday home on the Costa del Sol but after their four children had grown up and moved away, they decided that the time had come to make the move to Spain.
Like many other settlers from Scandinavia, it was the weather and the more laid back lifestyle which attracted Tina.
“There’s a much easier way of living here in Spain, it’s relaxing and because of the climate and the fact that it stays light longer than in Sweden, when I finish work I can still make the most of the day.”
In February the couple will have been here for two years and apart from being apart friends and family, there is nothing else in Sweden that they miss.
Tina has not come to Spain to just enjoy the surroundings as she has set up a very successful hairdressing salon at El Campanario Golf and Country Club which is a delightful complex a little way off the A7 set back from Diana Park in Estepona.
As a newcomer to Spanish bureaucracy, Tina admits that she found it somewhat frustrating to spend so much time and effort in obtaining licences for the business as she was used to doing everything on line in Sweden, but all went through eventually and Hair by Tina is now well-established.
Although she speaks fluent Danish, English and Swedish, Tina is taking weekly Spanish lessons and has plenty of homework when she isn’t playing padel, at the gym, dog training or crocheting in her spare time.
“Once my Spanish is better, I hope to be able to make new Spanish friends to go with my mainly English and Swedish friends, many of whom started out as customers” she explained.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
