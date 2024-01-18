Benidorm star Graham Boland has passed away

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 7:30

Graham at his beloved bar Credit: Facebook

Many people who holiday in Benidorm or have watched Bargain Loving Brits In The Sun will no doubt have heard of Graham ‘Happy Days’ Boland.

One of the town’s best known and best loved characters, he was a cherished soul. Unfortunately Graham passed away on Monday January 15, surrounded by his family, after being in ill health for a while.

Graham was the owner of the popular Benidorm bar ‘Happy Days’ and was a beloved figure on the lively streets of the town in Spain.

Graham Boland was more than simply a bar owner; he was a vital member of the Benidorm community, well-liked for his kind disposition and ability to make people happy. Both residents and visitors have experienced sadness upon learning of his passing.

Those who knew and loved Graham have expressed their sadness through the announcement that was broadcast on Fresh Radio Spain, and as word travelled through the community, many more people expressed their sorrow on social media.

‘Happy Days’ Graham, as everyone called Graham Boland, will be remembered as a friend, a riot, and an essential part of the Benidorm experience. The great impact he had on those around him is demonstrated by the recollections recounted by The Bar Next Door Jolly Boy’s Outing in 2023 and Lime Bar Spain.

His memory should serve as a guiding light in the midst of the darkness that is bereavement. May he rest in peace.