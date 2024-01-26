Aer Lingus announces European ‘pay day deals’

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 13:42

Image of Aer Lingus aircraft. Credit: Fasttailwind/Shutterstock.com

With so many flight offers right now it’s difficult to pick the best one, but to take advantage of the latest offers from Aer Lingus the advice is don’t hang around.

Aer Lingus, Ireland’s flagship carrier, revealed an enticing ‘pay day’ promotion. This unexpected sale promises substantial savings on return flights to numerous European, British, and North American destinations.

Savings on popular destinations

This unique promotion offers a €20 discount on round-trip flights to the UK and Europe, alongside a significant €100 reduction for journeys to North America.

Business class voyagers aren’t left out, with €200 slashed off their tickets. However, potential travellers must hurry; these deals vanish after Tuesday, January 30, at midnight. The travel window is from February 1 to May 31 of this year.

A spokesperson from Aer Lingus stated: ‘Aer Lingus’ pay day offer is here. From today to midnight Tuesday, January 30, 2024, getaway seekers can avail of €20 off return flights from Ireland to UK and Europe, as well as €100 off return flights to North America and €200 off business class.’

Embark on a European adventure

This sale isn’t just about savings; it’s about experiences. ‘This limited time deal presents a range of destinations, including exciting new routes like Dalaman in Turkey, Catania in Sicily, and Heraklion in Crete, as well as beloved classics like Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Toulouse, Vienna, Paris and Corfu,’ the spokesperson added.

Here is a quick run down of some of the European return flight offers from Dublin.

Alicante, Spain – €115.99

Bilbao, Spain – €121.99

Malaga, Spain – €128.99

Madrid, Spin – €138.99

Lisbon, Portugal – €143.99

Faro Algarve, Portugal – €151.99

Barcelona, Spain – €165.99

Santiago de Compostela –€171.99

Palma Mallorca, Spain – €181.99

Discover North America’s diverse cities

For those looking westward, North America beckons with its myriad of attractions. From strolling Boston’s historic streets to star-gazing in Los Angeles, destinations like Seattle, Philadelphia, Orlando, Miami, and Connecticut await.

Additionally, Aer Lingus is reintroducing Minneapolis-St. Paul flights from April 29 and debuting Denver, Colorado, services on May 17, both part of this enticing sale.