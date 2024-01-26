By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 16:13

Costa Blanca trails: Hiking havens in Vega Baja del Segura. Image: Convega.

Embark on an adventure amidst natural landscapes, abundant flora and fauna, water pools, and cultural heritage.

The Costa Blanca offers you the chance to explore over 80 kilometres of hiking trails in the Vega Baja del Segura region.

This experience is made possible by marked and adapted hiking routes.

Let’s take a peek at two of the routes.

La Caldera del Gigante is 17 kilometres long and is classed as medium difficulty.

The approximately five-hour journey passes through Algorfa, Almoradí, Rojales, and Benejúzar.

Along the way, explore natural sites close to the Segura River groves, such as the Hoyo Serrano Natural Park, Calderón Ravine, and Pleistocene remains.

The route concludes at Cabezo Redondo, offering magnificent views of the Vega Baja del Segura.

Alternatively, embark on the El Mirador de la Vega, a circular route spanning approximately 20 kilometres through the municipalities of Redován, Callosa de Segura, and Cox.

With an estimated duration of 6 hours and 45 minutes, this route presents a medium to high difficulty level.

The journey kicks off and ends at the Ermita Virgen de la Salud located in the Paraje Natural Municipal de Redován.