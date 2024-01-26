Experience ABBA and help a worthy cause

By Kevin Fraser Park •
On Monday February 26 at Los Arcos Restaurant in Coin you get your chance to support a great charity, Last Chance Animal Rescue, while enjoying some of the best music from the 1970s and 1980s.
Performing will be the fabulous Amelinda & Juliet as The ABBA Experience. Get your dancing shoes on and come in your ABBA Outfit as a prize will be given to best outfit.
Featuring some of the famous bands greatest hits including: Mamma-Mia, Dancing Queen, Chiquitita and many more with The ABBA Experience, a tribute to one of pop music’s most legendary groups.
Doors are open at 6.45pm and the entertainment will start at 8.30pm. Tickets are just €7 which includes €3 for the charity. Drinks and food will be available. If you are eating, please order asap so you can then enjoy the show, which starts at 8.30pm.
Event tickets are payable in advance at the Charity shops: Ave. Maria Zambrano 19, Coin. (Next to the Olive Tree Bar Restaurant) and from the Charity Warehouse in Ave. Blast Infante 43, Alhaurin el Grande (a few doors from Ye Ole Butchers).
The mission of the charity, Last Chance Animal Rescue, is to find loving forever homes for the huge number of abandoned, abused and injured animals that they rescue. As with many charity organisations, they do not receive any government funding and rely entirely on donations and fund raising events such as this.
