Renfe and Adif unions announce strike action in February

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 17:17

Image showing Renfe trains. Credit: Beer Pintusan/Shutterstock.com

Spanish railway services face disruption in February if a planned strike goes ahead.

In an assertive move, the CCOO union has announced a 23-hour strike at Renfe and Adif set for February 9. This action is aimed at challenging the Government’s decision to block agreed-upon collective arrangements.

Unfulfilled agreements prompt strike

The industrial action on February 9 follows grievances against the Government for hindering key elements of previously settled collective agreements.

The CCOO union’s specific objections include the Ministry of Finance’s refusal to remove entry-level categories at Renfe.

Additionally, the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility has revoked the agreed-upon 35-hour workweek at Adif.

These decisions have led to the union’s accusation of ‘administrative hijacking’ of the agreements, achieved through collective bargaining in public railway companies.

Protest rally planned

In response to what they term as ‘defenselessness’, the CCOO has planned more than just the strike. A protest rally is scheduled for January 30 in front of the Congress of Deputies.

Meanwhile, the Adif works council, comprising UGT, CGT, SCF, and SF, has taken a firmer stance. They are sending a letter to the Transport Minister, Oscar Puente, demanding a prompt and decisive response to ‘the inaction and poor management.’

The council is also planning to suspend labour relations with the company’s management, barring health and safety meetings. This suspension will extend to recommending provincial committees to halt any collective bargaining efforts, citing lost confidence in management.

Another joint rally is also planned for February 6, in front of the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility.

Further industrial action measures

Adding to the pressure, UGT has scheduled two-hour strikes every Monday in February. They warn that their measures might intensify if their goals aren’t met. This looming escalation underscores the unions’ determination to seek redress for their grievances.