Exclusive offer for senior travellers on Renfe

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 18:55

Renfe train at speed. Credit: V_E/shutterstock.com

More January discount packages have been announced with Renfe’s latest offer being just the ticket.

Renfe, the Spanish national railway company, has rolled out an enticing offer for senior travellers. Starting from Monday, January 22, and running until Sunday, January 28, the company is providing a substantial discount on train tickets for those holding its Gold Card.

Gold card: Your ticket to affordable travel

For a nominal fee of €6, travellers over the age of 60 can obtain the Renfe Gold Card. This personal and non-transferable card is the key to unlocking numerous travel discounts throughout the year.

The current promotion offers a significant price reduction of up to 30 per cent on select train services.

Eligible train services

This special discount applies to several train categories, enhancing travel options for seniors. Eligible services include AVE, Long Distance, and International AVE trains connecting Spain and France.

These routes already benefit from a 25 per cent discount, which is further boosted by an additional 5 per cent during this promotional period.

Maximising your travel plans

Renfe’s statement encourages travellers to take advantage of this offer: ‘Advance the purchase of your tickets for your 2024 getaways and get the best price with the Gold Card.

‘We offer you all the destinations and train plans to forget about Christmas commitments and travel for pure pleasure.

‘Discover our selection of winter getaways and buy your tickets now with a 30 per cent discount thanks to the Gold Card. Nobody gives you more!’

Year-round benefits of the Gold Card

The Gold Card isn’t just for this week’s promotion. Throughout the year, it offers a standing 25 per cent discount on various services, including AVE, AVE International between Spain and France, and Long Distance trains.

This makes it an invaluable asset for senior travellers looking to explore these destinations at a more affordable price.