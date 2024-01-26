By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 17:45

Rio Safari Elche celebrates: Happy 35th birthday, Nakal. Image: Rio Safari Elche / Facebook

Rio Safari Elche extends warm birthday wishes to Nakal, the orangutan, who marked his 35th birthday on January 23.

Born at the London Zoo, Nakal’s name, meaning “naughty” in Indonesian, reflects the language spoken in Kalimantan, Borneo, the place of origin for his species.

Nakal has been a resident at Rio Safari Elche since 2012, and his arrival prompted the construction of a dedicated facility within the park.

This significant move also marked the entry of the CPN into the European Exsitu Orangutans Conservation Program (EEP).

As part of Nakal’s daily care routine, the team monitors his health by measuring urine glucose levels using reactive strips.

To manage his diabetes, medication is administered during breakfast and dinner. His diet consists exclusively of vegetables, with a focus on leafy greens such as white cabbage, escarole, spinach, lettuce, endives, and chard.

The commitment to Nakal’s well-being exemplifies Rio Safari Elche’s dedication to the conservation and care of orangutans, contributing to the broader efforts of the European Exsitu Orangutans Conservation Program.