Greta Thunberg leads private jet protest at UK airport

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 16:04

Greta Thunberg leads protest. Credit: extinctionrebellion.uk

With many major airlines now committed to sustainability and ‘green’ fuels, a protest at one of the UK’s airports focused on private jets.

On Saturday, January 27, Greta Thunberg, the 21-year-old Swedish environmental activist, took a stand against the increasing use of private jets, joining forces with Extinction Rebellion at Farnborough Airport.

The demonstration took place in the morning with the airport brimming with protesters, objecting to the proposed 40 per cent rise in annual flight numbers.

Rising tensions over airport expansion

The protest, sparked by Farnborough Airport’s application to double its weekend flight capacity, drew a sizable crowd into the town centre, marching with banners that proclaimed ‘Stop Private Flights Now’ and ‘Flying to Extinction.’

This application follows a significant increase in flight activity at the airport, with Extinction Rebellion highlighting a 27 per cent jump in flights in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Impact of private jets on the climate

Thunberg’s criticism of private jet usage in times of climate crisis was stark: ‘The fact that using private jets is both legally & socially allowed in an escalating climate emergency is completely detached from reality.’

She emphasised the elite’s role in jeopardising current and future living standards on the planet for their ‘extreme and violent lifestyles.’

The airport, primarily serving business purposes, has been shown to operate with just 2.5 passengers per flight on average, with 40 per cent of flights being empty, as reported by the campaign group Possible.

Todd Smith, a former airline pilot and spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion, expressed his dismay: ‘Flying is the fastest way to fry the planet, and private jets are the most polluting way to fly.

‘Surely it’s a no brainer to ban private jets and stop expanding these luxury airports in the midst of a climate crisis?’

He highlighted the increasing disparity between the lives of the wealthy and ordinary people, struggling with rising living costs. The airport’s persistent expansion plans, despite previous protests, seemingly underline the unequal societal rules.