By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 10:10

Gandia hosts French cycling team for pre-season stay. Image: Ayuntamiento de Gandia

Gandia is reinforcing its identity as a destination that combines tourism and sports as the French cycling team recently chose Arkea B&B Hotels for its pre-season stay.

For three weeks, 40 cyclists and 40 staff members of the team spent their nights in a beachfront hotel, using Gandia as their general headquarters.

Jesus Naveiro, the Councillor of Sports, visited the team members, including Spanish cyclists Raul Garcia and Oscar Rodriguez.

The councillor had the opportunity to understand the operations of a team aiming to compete at the highest level in international events like the Tour de France.

The athletes expressed satisfaction with the environment offered by Gandia, as well as the excellent weather conditions that allow them to conduct effective training.

The team started its competitions with the Valencian Community Classic on January 20, followed by the Castellon Grand Prix on January 21.

Councilor Naveiro expressed his satisfaction with the growing trend of teams choosing Gandia for their pre-season training.

He highlighted Gandia’s potential to continue growing in the intersection of tourism and sports, emphasising ongoing projects that aim to further integrate sports and health into the city’s offerings and contribute to deseasonalising beach tourism.