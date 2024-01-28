By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 8:02

La Nucia: Sports management benchmark. Image: Ayuntamiento de La Nucia.

Gorka Iturriaga, Director of Physical Activity and Sports of the Basque Government, visited the Ciutat Esportiva Camilo Cano in La Nucía.

The purpose of the visit was to gain a comprehensive understanding of how “La Nucía, City of Sports” operates and gather ideas and examples of success.

La Nucía has emerged as “a national benchmark in sports management at a national and international level.”

The Basque Government delegation explored the 400,000 square metres of the Nuciero sports complex, including the Muixara Pavilion, Olympic Stadium, Ferrer Tennis Academy, Paddle Courts, ongoing work on the future Skate Park, Paddle Complex, Soccer Fields, CTN Recovery Centre with cryotherapy (cold therapy), Heated Pool, Camilo Cano Pavilion, and more.

These sports facilities have received the “National Sports Award 2013” from the Higher Sports Council (CSD) of the Government of Spain and three awards at the European level in the European Parliament: European Sports Village 2012, Best European Sports Village (2017), and European Sports Village 2024.