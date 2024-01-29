Accessible Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 15:41

Accessible hotels Photo: Shutterstock / riopatuca

Fuengirola has established itself as an inclusive destination with the creation of a Tourist Accessibility Guide.

“The commitment to accessibility that we have been practising for years, allows everyone, without exception, to enjoy the best experience during their holidays. We strive every day so that both the people of Fuengirola and the many people who visit us every year can lead a full life in our public spaces, eliminating architectural barriers and building new access where necessary,” said the Mayor, Ana Mula.

Thus, the study-diagnosis carried out by the Town Hall and the company Ilunion, specialised in matters related to this subject, has analysed the accessibility conditions of the local accommodation offer. In this respect, it has pointed out recommendations for improvement of its facilities and services, in the event that they are necessary.

The general manager of Ilunion Accessibility, Patricia Otero, said that the aim of the document is to contribute to the process of continuous improvement of accessibility in the accommodation and tourist resources of Fuengirola.

The hotels with the best conditions to welcome people with reduced mobility will be included in the ‘Fuengirola Tourist Accessibility Guide’, which will be published in February.

The establishments are: Higuerón Hotel Málaga, Curio Collection by Hilton, hotel Ilunion Fuengirola, hotel Las Palmeras, hotel Leonardo, hotel Mainare Playa, IPV Palace & Spa, hotel Boutique, flats Mediterráneo Real, flats Castillo, flats Medea and hostal Los Corchos.