Shocking case of animal cruelty uncovered in Canary Islands

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 12:14

Man arrested for animal neglect. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

Arrests have been made in a shocking case of animal neglect on the island of Gran Canaria.

A report published on Sunday, January 28, revealed how authorities on Gran Canaria detained an individual linked to a distressing case of animal abuse, uncovering a grim scene on a farm in the Arucas municipality.

Initial discovery

The Guardia Civil was alerted to the troubling conditions on a farm, where they found two horses and a dog in a dire state.

One of the horses was unable to stand and tragically had to be euthanised due to the animal’s advanced state of deterioration.

Two veterinarians from the Arucas City Council and the Veterinary Clinical Hospital of the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria conducted examinations on-site. Their analysis revealed severe neglect, with both horses showing signs of extreme malnutrition, muscle atrophy, and a lack of basic care.

Investigation and arrest

Investigations by the Guardia Civil revealed a disturbing pattern of neglect. The person responsible for the animals had reportedly not visited the farm to provide essential care for three weeks.

In their absence, outsiders had to step in to prevent the animals from starving. The farm itself was found to be unsuitable for animal habitation, lacking proper shelter and surrounded by significant amounts of rubbish.

The owner of the farm, deemed responsible for the animals, was subsequently arrested for an alleged crime against animal welfare.

Legal proceedings and animal care

Further inquiry uncovered that neither horse was legally registered to the accused. Instead, they were in the names of two different individuals, who claimed to have sold the animals years ago without updating the required ownership documents.

As a result, a total of five people are being investigated. The surviving mare and a dog, found in relatively good condition but lacking proper documentation, have been taken into the temporary care of the Arucas City Council.

The case has since been referred to the Investigative Court of Arucas and the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office of Las Palmas.

It also highlights the value of public vigilance in reporting such instances to the police and for anyone who keeps animals to ensure the correct documentation is kept up to date.