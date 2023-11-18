The ‘All Horses of the World’ shelter needs help

By Kevin Fraser Park •
All Horses of the World
Photo: Facebook / Todos los Caballos del Mundo
The shelter, ‘Todos los Caballos del Mundo‘ (All Horses of the World) needs volunteers and sponsors.
The increase in the price of feed and hay is causing them problems. All the Horses of the World is a family project that has been taking in and caring for abandoned horses and other animals for more than 25 years in order to offer them a better life. They are looking for sponsors and help to support them, as food has become 3 times more expensive this year. But above all they are looking for volunteers who offer love and time to take care of these beautiful animals.
Concordia and her sister Virginia created this horse shelter located in Alhaurín el Grande, one of the biggest in Europe. Horses and ponies in very poor condition are brought to the shelter. The founders and carers have saved many lives and have managed to get the new animal welfare decree to consider horses as domestic animals.
The struggle now is to ensure that the project does not collapse due to rising prices. The price of food has tripled in just one year. Virginia is desperately asking for help, “of any kind, to buy hay, to receive donations, to sponsor, to come and look after or visit the animals. Please contact us through the website. We need the help of all animal lovers”.
For more information visit: www.todosloscaballosdelmundo.com
