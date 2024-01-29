Spain to continue Palestinian funding amid international controversy

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 18:48

UNRWA members. Credit: unrwa/X

The news that some members of the UN Palestinian aid fund allegedly took part in the Hamas attacks against Israel has sent shock waves through the international community.

Despite this revelation, the Spanish Government has renewed its commitment to continue making its contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), despite allegations involving some of its staff in a Hamas-led attack against Israel.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, made this announcement, highlighting Spain’s nuanced position amidst international tensions.

Spain’s response to UNRWA investigation

‘We will not modify our relationship with UNRWA although we are closely monitoring the internal investigation and the results it may yield due to the actions of a dozen of the around 30,000 people who work for this UN agency,’ Albares stressed in the Foreign Affairs Commission in the Congress of Deputies.

This decision reflects Spain’s commitment to humanitarian aid, especially in the volatile Gaza Strip, where Albares has called for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all Hamas-held hostages.

International divide over UNRWA funding

Spain’s 2023 contribution to UNRWA amounted to €18.5 million, including €10 million which was approved in December.

This decision followed the government’s resolution to triple its cooperation and humanitarian aid to Palestine.

Meanwhile, the United States, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan have chosen to suspend or reconsider their funding to UNRWA.

The split within the EU is notable, with countries like Italy, the Netherlands, and Germany which have also chosen to withhold funds, while France remains undecided and Ireland firmly supports continued funding.

Spanish political voices on UNRWA support

In Spain, the government’s coalition partners staunchly defend UNRWA’s funding. Sumar’s representatives consider the funding cuts by some countries as ‘an attack against humanity.’

‘In the face of this collective punishment, we will press for our country to increase its contribution to an essential organization for the Palestinian people,’ they stated on social media.

Podemos leader Ione Belarra echoes this sentiment, urging Spain to be a leading example by increasing funds, especially amidst Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

In conclusion, Spain’s stance on UNRWA funding amidst allegations and international scrutiny reflects its commitment to humanitarian aid and a balanced approach in foreign policy.

As the situation evolves, Spain’s role and contributions will remain a point of interest in international diplomacy.