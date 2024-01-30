Malaga’s new era in cycle tourism

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 15:37

Image of a cycling couple. Credit: Daxiao Productions/Shutterstock.com

At the recent Fitur event, an exciting development in the world of cycle tourism was unveiled, enhancing Malaga’s enduring appeal to cycling fans.

Recently, the Royal Spanish Cycling Federation and the Great Senda de Malaga jointly announced a significant partnership through the Bike Territory initiative. The collaboration, focusing on the promotion of cycling routes, took place during the renowned Fitur tourism trade fair.

The prestige of Bike Territory

‘Bike Territory’ is a coveted recognition within the cycling community. It promotes destinations, municipalities, and businesses that excel in nurturing cycling, providing top-notch infrastructure, facilities, and cyclist-friendly services.

The Great Cycle Path of Malaga, now part of this esteemed network, spans a staggering 900 kilometres, offering over 40 distinct routes. This extensive network traverses nine regions and connects more than 50 towns, showcasing the diverse and majestic landscape of Malaga province.

Incorporating various geographical and environmental aspects, these routes are designed to kindle interest in the natural beauty of Malaga, boosting tourism and creating employment opportunities.

This initiative aims for a sustainable development of the province, blending environmental consciousness with sports and tourism.

Diverse routes and cultural interest

The Great Senda de Malaga’s Bike Territory-approved routes offer a spectrum of experiences, from scenic coastal rides to challenging mountain trails.

This variety ensures that cyclists of all abilities can find routes to suit their preferences. These routes are not just safe for cycling; they’re gateways to experiencing the cultural and natural splendours of Malaga.

Additionally, the Guadalhorce Green Corridor, a jewel in the crown of the Great Cycle Path of Malaga, has been enhanced with over 20 new routes, spanning approximately 400 kilometres.

These routes are designed for various levels of cyclists and meander along the Guadalhorce River. They offer a blend of natural, cultural, and historical elements, perfect for cyclists seeking an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Jose Luis Lopez Cerron, president of the Royal Spanish Cycling Federation, expressed pride in the collaboration, stating, ‘for us it is a pride that the Malaga Provincial Council is committed to this sustainable tourism linked to the bicycle that we want to continue promoting through Bike Territory.’

Francisco Salado, president of the Malaga Provincial Council, highlighted the initiative’s significance: ‘these initiatives and infrastructures represent new opportunities for the inhabitants of the interior of the province of Malaga and bring with them the generation of new business and economic initiatives.’