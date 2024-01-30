Pawsitively impactful: Noah’s ARC in Mazarron

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 22:00
Paws and Shop at Noah's ARC Charity Store.
Image: Shutterstock/ hedgehog94
NOAH’s ARC, a registered animal rescue charity in the Mazarron area, has been dedicated to rescuing injured, mistreated, and abandoned animals since 2001. While their primary focus is on dogs, they extend a helping hand to any injured animal in need.
Currently caring for over 100 dogs, Noah’s ARC relies on the tireless efforts of dedicated volunteers and operates solely on donations and proceeds from their charity shops. In addition to their rescue efforts, Noah’s ARC collaborates with local charities and rescues to maximise their impact on animal welfare.
Recently, the charity expressed gratitude to Taquilla Tickets and its customers for raising €107 in a raffle during a coach trip. Noah’s ARC also has a Charity Shop at Centro Commercial, Camposol B, which is currently hosting a sale. Every purchase contributes towards the care and rehoming of animals in need so check it out and support Noah’s A.R.C. non-profit animal rescue charity.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
