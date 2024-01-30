Replacements wanted by Barcelona and Liverpool

By John Smith •
Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 14:32
Xavi will leave FC Barcelona
Credit: FC Barcelona
Two of the biggest football cubs in the world, Barcelona and Liverpool will be looking for new managers at the end of this season.
We know that Jürgen Klopp is off to take a sabbatical but at the moment is still under contract to Liverpool until the 2026, so it’s unlikely that his announcement was a subterfuge to head towards Barcelona.
As far as Barcelona are concerned, the appointment of Xavi Hernández in 2021 hasn’t turned out to be a success after his first great season as they are currently only in fourth place in La Liga, way off the top spot and are suffering financial fair play difficulties.
He opted to go rather than wait to be pushed, but this then leaves something of a poisoned chalice for whoever is recruited to take over.
There were rumours that former Barcelona player and now Arsenal manager, Mike Arteta was a favourite but he quickly made it clear that he isn’t currently interested in the job so that also leaves Barcelona in a bit of a dilemma.
There are a few ‘big names’ such as Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho who have recently been sacked, but if they weren’t good enough for Chelsea and Roma (plus plenty of other major clubs) are they right for Barcelona?
Back in the UK Roberto de Zerbi has been achieving great things with Brighton and Hove Albion, but look what happened to former Brighton manager Graham Potter who couldn’t make the grade when stepping up to Chelsea.
Maybe the logical way to go is to trawl former Barcelona players who are now managers or look at some of the more successful La Liga managers who understand Spanish football.
