Andy Murray scotches quit rumours

By John Ensor •
Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 10:53
Defiant: Andy Murray.
Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock.com
Following a recent criticism by a BBC sports reporter, tennis legend Andy Murray has come out fighting with a typical champion’s defiant response.
On Tuesday, January 30, the Scottish tennis legend Andy Murray publicly confronted a BBC reporter’s claim that he is ‘tarnishing his legacy’ by continuing to play at 36 with a metal hip.
This criticism followed after Murray’s early exits from both the Australian Open and the South of France Open. The journalist acknowledged Murray’s remarkable achievements but then went on to question the wisdom of Murray’s continuance to play at the highest level.
Murray, who was recently voted Scotland’s greatest-ever sportsman of all time ahead of Sir Chris Hoy and Sir Kenny Dalglish by readers of the Scotsman, was quick to post his response on Twitter/X.
The two-time Wimbledon, US Open winner and gold medallist at the 2012 Olympics responded: ‘Tarnishing my legacy? Do me a favour.’
Murray, known for his resilience, emphasised his unique mindset and determination. ‘I’m in a terrible moment right now I’ll give you that.
‘Most people would quit and give up in my situation right now. But I’m not most people and my mind works differently. I won’t quit.
‘I will keep fighting and working to produce the performances I know I’m capable of,’ he concluded.
Social media users rallied behind Murray’s spirited response. Comments ranged from expressions of disbelief at the reporter’s opinion to outright support for Murray’s tenacity.
One person wrote: ‘Not many things irritate me more than people who want to retire players. Andy Murray is not only a legend, but a top 50 player in the world. At 36. With a metal hip. These kind of article say a lot more about the people who write them than about Andy.’
Another said: ‘You could legitimately argue Murray is the 4th best player ever. Accomplishing what he did in the Big 3 era is remarkable! Realistically he’s a top 10 player of all time. He’s earned the right to play as long as he wants.’
Murray’s passionate defence not only highlights his unyielding spirit but also ignites a discussion on the sometimes unfair expectations placed on athletes.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.