Canary Island town plans firework ban

By John Ensor • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 20:25

Man lighting a firecracker. Credit: InfinitumProdux/Shutterstock.com

Is it time to rethink urban celebrations in Spain? In a recent development, a City Council on the island of Tenerife has announced plans to potentially outlaw firecrackers and all forms of pyrotechnics on its streets.

This decision was announced recently by Carlos Tarife, the Councillor for Public Services and Environment, during the last corporate plenary session.

A step towards quieter celebrations

The proposed ban is aimed at curbing the ‘indiscriminate’ use of pyrotechnics, particularly by young people, and comes as part of a wider initiative to amend the Municipal Environmental Ordinance.

The council has acknowledged the adverse effects that loud noises have on individuals with autism, along with the effect on pets and animals. ‘It is time to take action on this matter,’ Tarife stated, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

He added: ‘This must change. The streets of Santa Cruz de Tenerife can no longer be turned into a place where firecrackers and fireworks are sold and thrown at will.’

Engaging the community

Tarife confirmed the commencement of the amendment process to the Environmental Ordinance, with a view to prohibiting noisy devices in public spaces.

This change, however, will not be immediate. It will first be subject to a public consultation phase, ensuring that the community has a voice in the decision-making process.

Moreover, the council is considering an alternative solution with the adoption of silent fireworks for certain celebrations in order to maintaining festive spirits without the associated noise pollution.

This approach follows the trend of eliminating traditional fireworks in various events, in favour of quieter alternatives.

With these measures, Santa Cruz aims to create a noise map to better regulate the city’s acoustic environment, making celebrations more inclusive and less disruptive for all residents.