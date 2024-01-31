Trapiche Market: Handcrafts, treats, and tales every Tuesday

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 12:15
: Unearth treasures at Trapiche Market
Image: Facebook/ Trapiche Market
NESTLED in El Trapiche, the Trapiche Market has become a vibrant hub for handcrafted treasures, fresh produce, and community engagement. Located at Carretera de Benamargosa, Km 0.5, 29719 Trapiche, this market is a local favourite. Every Tuesday from 9:30 am to 1.30 pm, the market showcases an array of products from local businesses and second-hand stalls.
The market has delightful treats for furry friends – homemade beef or chicken jerky, perfect for pampered pooches. Alongside this, the market continues to offer its usual selection of nutritious and tasty treats for all.
Book lovers, rejoice! The Trapiche Market features a bookstall with the latest titles (in English!) available at an unbeatable price. With genres ranging from women’s fiction and biographies to classics and children’s fiction, there’s something for every reader. Don’t miss out on this literary treasure trove, boasting a selection of 4000 books brought in fresh every week.
Beyond books, the market continues to cater to diverse interests with offerings like olive wood products a health and wellness stand, and much more. Join the community at Trapiche Market for a delightful morning filled with unique finds and friendly faces.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
