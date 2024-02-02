Binter Canarias airline targets Balearic expansion

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 12:05

Image of Binter aircraft. Credit: BinterCanarias/X

Binter Canarias, the Canary Islands airline, is flying high and is looking to expand its coverage with ambitions to add connections between the Balearic Islands and Madrid.

The Canary Islands-based airline, Binter Canarias, has officially commenced its operation of flights between Madrid and the Canary Islands, marking a significant step in its national market expansion strategy.

Currently, the airline offers four daily flights to both Gran Canaria and Tenerife North, Binter is not just enhancing connectivity but also positioning itself to take advantage of shifts in the market dynamics, particularly in the wake of the pending merger between Iberia and Air Europa.

Binter’s ambition to secure a 20 per cent seat share on routes between Madrid and the Canary Islands, with an occupancy target of 75-80 per cent, is commendable.

The airline’s new base in Madrid not only prepares to achieve this goal but also opens up the potential for expanding its wings to other Spanish locales with a similar appeal to the Canary Islands, with the Balearic Islands being a prime candidate.

Although this expansion into the Balearic market is not immediate, Binter’s strategic positioning in Madrid underscores a readiness to explore such opportunities.

The airline’s preference for its Embraer fleet over the larger A320 or B737 aircraft is a testament to its commitment to passenger comfort, offering quicker boarding and disembarking, and a more spacious seating configuration from 146 to 132 passengers, ensuring a more comfortable travel experience.

As Binter continues to monitor the evolving aviation landscape, its potential move into the Balearic Islands could signify a new chapter in providing more connected and comfortable air travel options for residents and visitors alike.