Kidz Zone now open

By EWN • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 16:44

FREE KIDZ PARTY AND YOURE INVITED

Kidz Zone, the newest kids’ play centre in Alhaurin el Grande, is set to delight children and parents alike with its exciting array of play zones and amenities. Opening its doors on Monday, January 29th, Kidz Zone offers five distinct play areas designed to cater to different interests and age groups.

From the Sports Zone for little athletes-in-training to the cosy Baby Zone for the tiniest tots, there’s something for everyone. The Soft Play Zone promises hours of laughter and exploration, while the Dress-up Zone sparks imaginative play. Meanwhile, the Gaming Zone offers a modern twist on traditional play centres.

At just €5 for 90 minutes of playtime, Kidz Zone provides affordable entertainment for families, open seven days a week from 9 am to 9 pm. Parents can relax and enjoy a snack from the new menu while their children immerse themselves in the fun-filled environment.

Excitement is building for Kidz Zone’s upcoming Grand Opening Party on Saturday 3rd February. All attending can expect free play sessions, menu tastings, and delightful surprises throughout the day.

For those looking to celebrate special occasions, Kidz Zone offers party packages with exclusive venue hire for three hours. Let us arrange your party, that includes playtime, food, entertainment, and even character visits, parents can rest assured knowing that every detail is taken care of.

With beloved characters like Chase from Paw Patrol, Mickey Mouse, and Elsa from Frozen available for meet-and-greets, Kidz Zone promises unforgettable memories for children of all ages. Whether it’s a casual playdate or a birthday bash, Kidz Zone is the ultimate destination for family fun in Alhaurin el Grande.

Tel: 672 879 144

Sponsored