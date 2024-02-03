News in Brief: Costa Blanca South

By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 13:39

Canine Agents in Santa Pola. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

Doggy Agents

Students in Santa Pola received a talk from Local Police officers about their work with animals and the use of drones. The students then enjoyed watching the demonstrations. The canine agents Indio and Nero were able to show the students the work they do in the detection of prohibited substances.

70 Sporting Events

The Sports Department of the Torrevieja City Council has presented the Sports Calendar for 2024. The calendar is made up of nearly 70 events of various disciplines, international, national, and regional, as well as international campuses, highlighting the city as a sports tourist destination.

Madrid to Alicante

OUIGO, having started operations in Spain in May 2021, has transported 9 million travellers on existing routes, including Madrid-Zaragoza-Tarragona-Barcelona, Madrid-Valencia, and Madrid-Albacete-Alicante. The operator, with rates starting at €9, offers 509 seats spread over a two-storey train.

School Business

The completion of CEIP Nº4 in Almoradí is set for October 2025. The regional Secretary of Education, Daniel McEvoy, confirmed: “The educational centre features a modern building with a gym, designed for future expansion.” McEvoy also discussed educational aspects during his meeting with the Almoradi Mayor.

San Anton

On February 4, Aspe’s pilgrimage in honour of San Anton will take place. As every year, San Anton will leave from Avenida Padre Ismael accompanied by the neighbours who wish to do so and will travel through the streets of La Villa to Doctor Calatayud Park.

Warmest January

The warmest January on record has heightened air pollution in Alicante province. Stagnant air, due to minimal rain and airflow, led to the accumulation of pollutants. While ozone levels currently don’t surpass risk thresholds, they hover above 50 ppb, indicating potential concerns.

VIP Status

Callosa de Segura is on countdown as the Council of Culture in Valencia has confirmed they are all for declaring the hemp culture as BIC Intangible!

BIC is the VIP status of cultural heritage, reserved for structures and objects that are oozing with cultural significance. And it looks like hemp culture in Callosa is about to join that elite club!

Pink Harmony

Join the celebration at La Zenia Boulevard on February 3 from midday until 4:00.PM for a fun-filled day of music, art, and solidarity in support of those battling cancer.

Starting with a live broadcast by Radio Sunshine, the event will feature performances by several musicians and singers, covering a range of musical styles from timeless classics to contemporary hits.

At 3:00 pm, a minute of silence will be observed to honour all those who have faced the battle against cancer.

The party will continue with more musical performances until 3:30.PM from when you will be entertained by various dance performances.

Throughout the day, the Pink Ladies will be present at merchandise stands, offering pink-coloured scented candles and other exclusive items for purchase.

Every donation or purchase contributes to raising vital funds in support of the fight against cancer.

Don’t miss this special day where music, dance, and solidarity come together to create “Pink Harmony,” leaving a positive impact.

Joining Forces

Mayors Luis Barcala of Alicante and José Luis Martínez-Almeida of Madrid have jointly announced a communication campaign at Fitur to strengthen the bond between their cities under the tourism collaboration agreement.

The mayors highlighted the vibrant relationship between Alicante and Madrid, emphasizing the city’s significance as a major source of tourists.

Madrid residents often choose Alicante as their second residence, facilitated by the efficient AVE railway connection taking less than two and a half hours.

The recent inclusion of reduced-fare railway operators, Ouigo and Iryo, alongside Renfe and its low-cost line Avlo, led to a record-breaking year with nearly one million passengers on the Madrid-Alicante line.

Given the strategic importance of Alicante for Madrid and the success of the AVE connection, joint actions between the two cities aim to enhance their tourism model.