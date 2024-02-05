Costa del Sol: news in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Every drop counts
Photo: Facebook / Manilva Town Hall
Helpful rain
RESERVOIRS in Andalucia have managed to accumulate a net gain of water for two consecutive weeks, specifically 23 cubic hectometres (hm3), and thus reach the 21% water reserve barrier after the latest rainfall, according to data provided by the Regional Government.
Tourism tax
Malaga City Council will not introduce a tourist tax, i.e. a tax on overnight stays by visitors, which has already been applied in Barcelona and the Balearic Islands, as well as in many other European cities. The Regional Ministry of Tourism has ruled it out due to a lack of consensus.
Hospital strike
THE CCOO union, representing 200 workers, has announced a strike at the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella for February 13 in protest at the delay in paying the salaries of staff who are classed as ‘non-fixed permanent employees’ by a month.
Drunk driver
A woman riding a moped has died after being hit by a car driver, under the influence of alcohol, on the A-7 in Estepona. The incident took place at around 10pm on Thursday February 1, on the road where it passes Arena Beach.
Dog rescue
MARBELLA police rescued a dog whose life was in danger after being locked up for months, without food and water, in a storage room without ventilation or natural light. The dog was taken to Triple A, where it received veterinary attention. The owner is being pursued for the offence of animal abuse.
Every drop
MANILVA Town Hall, concerned and aware of the drought situation, is urging the population to be responsible with the use of water. A new campaign has been launched called ‘Cada Gota Cuenta’ (Every drop counts), so that together everyone can reduce water consumption.
