Unions ink game-changing work conditions in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 16:56

Historic Agreement Image:insta_photos

IN a significant milestone, the Regional Federation of Commerce (COREMUR) in Murcia, along with prominent unions UGT and CCOO, officially inked the regional commerce agreement on January 29. The deal, finalised at the Office of Mediation and Labor Arbitration (OMAL) after more than three years of negotiations, includes key provisions for the workforce.

Historic Agreement with Enhanced Workers’ Rights in Murcia

The agreement hailed as a positive development by CROEM, includes specifics on compensation for work on Sundays, holidays, night shifts, or any combination thereof—areas previously lacking clear regulation. Irene Muñoz Zamora, Secretary of Trade Union Action, highlights the agreement’s crucial aspects.

Notable improvements outlined in the Commerce Agreement comprise a reduction in the annual working hours to 1,797, with a mandatory 30-minute break for shifts exceeding six hours. Furthermore, the agreement ensures 12 weekends off annually.

Breakthrough Enhancements for Work-Life Balance

The agreement also introduces enhancements such as paid leave for accompanying minors to medical appointments and an extended option for a reduced work schedule for caregivers of minors up to 16 years old. This breakthrough is anticipated to set a positive precedent for pending agreements in other sectors.

