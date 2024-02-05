By Anna Ellis •
Published: 05 Feb 2024
Valencian Community surges to new heights. Image: Alex Tihonovs / Shutterstock.com.
In a record-breaking feat, the Valencian Community hit an all-time high in international tourism in 2023, marking a remarkable recovery from the pandemic.
Recent data from a survey conducted by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) unveiled impressive numbers.
A staggering 10.4 million foreign tourists graced the region, splurging nearly €12,575M.
Notably, 70 per cent of this surge is attributed to the province of Alicante.
What’s more, these figures not only surpass the previous year’s records but also outshine those of 2019, pre-pandemic.
In particular, the Valencian Community experienced a noteworthy growth of 10.03 per cent in arrivals compared to 2019, welcoming 956,489 more tourists.
The survey highlights that the international tourists who flocked to the Valencian Community in 2023 surpassed 10.4 million, boasting a robust 21.8 per cent year-on-year increase, surpassing the Spanish average of 18.7 per cent.
Their collective expenditure amounted to a staggering €12,575M, reflecting a substantial 24.5 per cent surge from 2022.
Delving into spending habits, the survey discloses that the average expenditure per tourist in 2023 reached €1,199, indicating a 2.2 per cent increase year-on-year.
Moreover, the average daily expenditure for the year stood at €124, a notable 5 per cent rise from 2022.
