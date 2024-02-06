Estepona northern ring road opens

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 14:26

Work completed Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Estepona Town Hall has announced that the extension of the northern ring road is now open to traffic, following the work carried out on Calle Santiago de Compostela.

With the works completed, the traffic flow in the area has been improved, as Calle Santiago de Compostela has been connected to the northern ring road and Camino Vereda de Los Frailes. Calle Santiago now has two-way traffic, more than 400 square metres of green areas and 20 new car parking spaces.

The northern ring road around the city was inaugurated at the beginning of 2020, one of the most important projects in the town in recent years. Its commissioning involved the construction of nine roads, totalling more than 42,000 square metres in surface area and more than 1.6 kilometres in length.

This has made it possible to connect the Trade Fair, Sports and Leisure Park, the Felipe VI Auditorium and the new Athletics Stadium, linking up to the easternmost part of the town centre. All this has contributed to this new ring road, which has improved circulation and mobility in the city, creating a new ring road in the northern part of the municipality, which is an alternative to the existing one on Avenida Andalucía.