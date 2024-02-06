Queen Mary of Denmark shares family snapshot

By Catherine McGeer •
THE Queen Mary of Denmark celebrated her 52nd birthday on February 5 and shared a touching moment captured during her recent trip to Australia. The Danish Royal House unveiled a never-before-seen photograph on Instagram, featuring the Queen alongside her father, John Donaldson.
The candid image showcases the striking resemblance between the Queen and her father, both beaming with joy as Mary affectionately places her arm around his shoulders. The Instagram post, captioned by the court, reads, ‘Her Majesty The Queen has a birthday and turns 52 today 🇩🇰.’ The photo was taken during the Queen’s visit to Australia in December before becoming Queen, a special moment with her father captured by none other than her 13-year-old son, Prince Vincent.
Prince Vincent, the youngest of Queen Mary and King Frederik’s children, added a personal touch to the birthday memento, making it even more memorable. The royal couple, proud parents to Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Princess Josephine, and Prince Vincent, enjoyed a private family trip to Australia in December 2023, reconnecting with Mary’s roots and creating cherished memories. Queen Mary, born Mary Donaldson in Hobart, Tasmania, continues to capture the public’s heart with her personal and genuine moments, even on her special day.
