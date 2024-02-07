By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 9:00

Elche's hidden gems: Exploring Huerto del Cura garden and hiking adventures. Image: Comunidad Valenciana Turisme.

Step into the Huerto del Cura Garden and immerse yourself in one of Elche’s greatest treasures, the palm grove.

Elche boasts many charming corners, but it’s the palm grove that truly embodies the spirit of the city.

Located at Porta de la Morera, 49 covering 12,000 square metres, the garden is adorned with tropical and Mediterranean plants.

This exotic garden earned the title of National Artistic Garden in 1943.

Stroll through the peaceful paths of Huerto del Cura, witnessing the Mediterranean and tropical flora.

There are numerous ponds, where fish and birds accompany the palm trees in their daily siesta and you will also find a reproduction of the bust of the Lady of Elche which is a significant symbol for the locals.

While exploring the gardens, you’ll come across the Casa del Cura, a house once used by the gardeners as a shelter during their daily tasks.

The scenic beauty of the Palmeral of Elche sets it apart as a unique natural park in Europe.

Recognised as a World Heritage Site in November 2000, the palm grove stands as a testament to the city’s rich history and natural splendour.

Walking in Elche

If you are after a hiking trail on the Costa Blanca, the Elche Reservoir is a must-visit.

Within the Elche Reservoir area, there are various routes to explore.

The most comprehensive is an 8-kilometre journey that kicks off at Molí del Real.

As you ascend towards the dam, the path takes you through ravines, basins, ditches, and aqueducts.

The final stretch leads you to the reservoir and its impressive 23-metre dam, standing tall on the Vinalopó River.

The trail is straightforward and even kids can handle it, making it an ideal choice for family hiking.

The narrow path along the Vinalopó riverbank is well-marked, featuring informative panels and wooden railings.

A highlight of the route is the old bridge and the Mirador de los Cinco Ojos, offering breathtaking views of the area’s typical fauna and flora.

To cap off your journey, take a stroll on an 80-metre-long floating pontoon connecting the swamp’s tail to the dam.

Located approximately 4.5 kilometres north of the city, the Elche Reservoir is easily accessible by car from Alicante.

Just hop onto the A70 highway towards Elche, and at the Carrús neighbourhood, take exit 518 to merge onto the CV-84 road heading towards Aspe.