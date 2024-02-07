Velez-Malaga takes a stand against noisy vehicles

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 12:12

Vélez-Málaga's Noise Offensive Image: Shutterstock/ goffkein.pro

VELEZ-MALAGA is cracking down on noisy mopeds and vehicles with a recent campaign resulting in 165 infractions. The City Council, through its Environment and Mobility Departments, executed a 36-hour operation over seven days, involving 12 officers. The crackdown led to the immobilisation of 29 vehicles, and three cases have been forwarded for legal action.

Velez-Malaga Noise Campaign

Rocío Ruiz, Councillor for Environment and Mobility, highlighted the campaign’s focus on raising awareness and enforcing regulations. Checks concentrated on technical aspects of vehicles and documentation compliance. Initially, many drivers were found with loud or ineffective exhaust systems, causing disturbances, particularly around the El Ingenio shopping centre, a meeting point for tuning enthusiasts from other towns.

Promoting Community Adherence to Noise Regulations

Ruiz reported a positive impact, citing a decline in vehicle tuning activities and a reduction in noise-related infractions. This reinforces the necessity of such campaigns to promote community adherence to noise regulations.

