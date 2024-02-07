Velez-Malaga takes a stand against noisy vehicles

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 12:12
Vélez-Málaga's Noise Offensive
Image: Shutterstock/ goffkein.pro
VELEZ-MALAGA is cracking down on noisy mopeds and vehicles with a recent campaign resulting in 165 infractions. The City Council, through its Environment and Mobility Departments, executed a 36-hour operation over seven days, involving 12 officers. The crackdown led to the immobilisation of 29 vehicles, and three cases have been forwarded for legal action.
Rocío Ruiz, Councillor for Environment and Mobility, highlighted the campaign’s focus on raising awareness and enforcing regulations. Checks concentrated on technical aspects of vehicles and documentation compliance. Initially, many drivers were found with loud or ineffective exhaust systems, causing disturbances, particularly around the El Ingenio shopping centre, a meeting point for tuning enthusiasts from other towns.
Ruiz reported a positive impact, citing a decline in vehicle tuning activities and a reduction in noise-related infractions. This reinforces the necessity of such campaigns to promote community adherence to noise regulations.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.