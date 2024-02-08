News in Brief: Costa Cálida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 12:15

Photo: Flickr CC / José Luis Suerte

Carnival fun

SAN Pedro del Pinatar’s Carnival fun kicks off on February 10 with children’s activities from 11 am at Plaza de la Constitucion. On February 11 the Carnival parade will take place at 4.30 pm setting off from the Casino Cultural.

Beethoven

THE concert of Beethoven’s ‘Amada Inmortal’ by the Orquesta Virtuos Mediterrani will take place on February 23 in the Winter Theatre of San Javier. Tickets are now available to purchase at Libreria Papeleria GALA on Avenida Aviacion Española 9, San Javier.

Olive Oil

THE Lorca town hall donated 250 litres of olive oil, which was collected from the town’s olive groves to Caritas and the Cruz Roja so it could be distributed to families in need.

Tidy Towns

MORE than 200 people turned up to support various ecological organisations during their beach clean-up. They worked together to focus their attention on the coast of Los Nietos. They cleared away rubbish and some invasive plants, there were even scuba divers present to help clean plastic, etc from the sea floor.

Bike Lane

WORK will begin on a new bike lane in Cartagena on February 14. The work is planned to take 4 months and will connect the bike lanes at Cuesta de Batel to Calle Capitanes Ripoll.

MABS

MABS Mazarron are in desperate need of more volunteers to join their team. If you can spare a few hours to be a carer, driver, shop worker, fundraiser, or part of a van crew contact mazvolunteers@mabscancerfoundation.org.

