Puzzle Solutions Edition 2014

By Eugenia • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 10:18

Black and white crossword puzzle that needs to be solved

WORD SPIRAL

1 Bass; 2 Spiv; 3 Vest; 4 Tram; 5 Mass; 6 Soil; 7 Lima; 8 Aunt; 9 Trio; 10 Oslo; 11 Oath; 12 Hour; 13 Rapt; 14 Toga; 15 Acts; 16 Sari. APRICOT

QUICK QUIZ

1 Lutine bell; 2 Saint Paul; 3 Full house; 4 Harvard; 5 John Huston; 6 Hyde Park; 7 Martin Luther; 8 Melon; 9 Ginger; 10 Paul Newman.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Assent; 4 Combat; 9 Divorce decree; 10 Correct; 11 Emits; 12 Fives; 14 Stage; 18 Tiler; 19 Diocese; 21 Breach of faith; 22 Easier; 23 Elders.

Down: 1 Addict; 2 Severe illness; 3 Nurse; 5 Overeat; 6 Burning desire; 7 Theist; 8 Heats; 13 Earache; 15 Stable; 16 Add on; 17 Meshes; 20 Offal.

QUICK

Across: 1 Stubs; 6 Occur; 9 Ipswich; 10 Bully; 11 Terse; 12 Mayor; 13 Samovar; 15 Roc; 17 Anew; 18 Curate; 19 Deals; 20 Opines; 22 Ogle; 24 Yet; 25 At speed; 26 Hutch; 27 Talon; 28 Hinge; 29 Scorpio; 30 Comet; 31 Snarl.

Down: 2 Toucan; 3 Billow; 4 Spy; 5 Swear; 6 Octopus; 7 Cher; 8 Upshot; 12 Makes; 13 Savoy; 14 Merit; 15 Range; 16 Ceded; 18 Cloth; 19 Defunct; 21 Pedalo; 22 Option; 23 Ledger; 25 Acorn; 26 Hose; 28 His.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Salario, 5 Shelf, 8 Among, 9 Faroles, 10 Platano, 11 Mismo, 12 Eldest, 14 Escaso, 17 Etapa, 19 Reasons, 22 También, 23 Trapo, 24 Desde, 25 Anchovy.

Down: 1 Sharp, 2 Leopard, 3 Regla, 4 On foot, 5 Shrimps, 6 Ellos, 7 Fósforo, 12 Elected, 13 Seaside, 15 Abogado, 16 Prensa, 18 Armas, 20 Attic, 21 Snowy.

NONAGRAM

okra, park, peak, perk, poke, pork, rake, wake, weak, woke, work, awoke, poker, raker, waker, wreak, porker, rework, worker, PAPERWORK.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE