UK-Denmark announce voting rights deal

By John Ensor • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 15:20

UK Ambassador, Emma Hopkins and Nikolaj Stenfalk sign the UK-Denmark Voting Rights Treaty in Copenhagen. Credit: Maria Pedersen-EHopkinsFCDO/X

A new agreement between the UK and Denmark allows citizens to stand and vote in each other’s countries.

On Thursday, February 8, a landmark treaty was agreed between the United Kingdom and Denmark.

This significant accord was sealed at the British Ambassador’s Residence in Copenhagen, with UK Ambassador Emma Hopkins and Nikolaj Stenfalk from the Danish Ministry of the Interior and Health at the helm.

A new era for expats

Once ratified, the treaty paves the way for British expatriates in Denmark and Danish expatriates in the UK to actively participate in the local electoral processes of their respective host countries.

This move not only solidifies the democratic participation rights of around 50,000 expatriates but also stands as a testament to the enduring relationship between these two nations.

In their joint declaration, British Ambassador Emma Hopkins alongside Danish Ambassador Rene Dinesen expressed their elation over the agreement. They stated, ‘We are delighted to reach this agreement on voting rights between the UK and Denmark. This will enhance and protect the rights to participate in local democracy of approximately 50,000 citizens who reside in each other’s countries.’

Deepening democratic ties

The treaty is a direct result of the UK-Denmark Joint Statement inked by the foreign ministers of both countries in the previous year.

It underscores the mutual dedication to democratic values and the strong bonds linking the UK and Denmark.

Denmark now joins a select group of countries, including Poland, Spain, Portugal, and Luxembourg, which have established similar voting rights agreements with the UK.

The ambassadors further remarked, ‘As an important outcome of the UK-Denmark Joint Statement signed by our Foreign Ministers last year, this treaty demonstrates the close ties between our countries and underlines our shared commitment to democracy.’

This ground-breaking agreement not only facilitates greater involvement from residents in local governance but also serves as a shining example of international cooperation aimed at fostering democracy and understanding across borders.