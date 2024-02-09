Wood 2 Go: The heart of timber crafting in southern Spain

By EWN • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 17:46

In the picturesque landscapes of Murcia and Andalucia, where the charm of outdoor living blends seamlessly with the rustic beauty of nature, one family-run business stands out for its dedication to quality and craftsmanship: Wood 2 Go.

Nestled in Vélez Rubio, Almeria, Wood 2 Go is not just a company; it’s a legacy of woodcraft, carried forward by the father-son duo, Graham and Paul, since 2006, and now for the last three years continuing with Paul’s daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Juan David.

Specialising in the supply of laminated timber and the custom creation of wooden structures like pergolas, carports, sheds, and more, Wood 2 Go brings over 65 combined years of timber industry experience to the table. This expertise is evident in every project they undertake, ensuring that each piece is not only aesthetically pleasing but also durable and perfectly suited to the needs and tastes of their clients.

What sets Wood 2 Go apart is not just their exceptional product range, which includes everything from gazebos and decking to trellises and summer houses, but also their commitment to providing a professional service that maintains the warmth and personal touch of a family business. Operating in the scenic regions of Murcia and Andalucia, they’ve carved a niche for themselves by offering individualised solutions that transform outdoor spaces into cozy, inviting areas.

Their current special—approx 2m x 1m Log Stores for €500.00—exemplifies their approach: high-quality products at fair prices, tailored to the Mediterranean lifestyle. For those interested in enhancing their homes or commercial spaces with beautiful, functional timber structures, Wood 2 Go’s doors are open Monday through Thursday from 9am to 4pm, and Fridays from 9am to 3pm.

To inquire about their services or to discuss a project, clients can reach out via email at support@wood2go.eu, or contact Paul directly through WhatsApp or mobile at +34 661147689. Further details, including their full range of products and previous projects, can be found on their website, www.wood2go.eu, or their Facebook page, Wood 2 Go.

Located at Calle la Forja, 6, Poligono Industrial, 04820, Vélez Rubio, Almeria, España, Wood 2 Go is more than just a supplier of timber; it’s a destination for those who value quality, craftsmanship, and the timeless beauty of wood in their living spaces.

Sponsored