Spain’s growing reliance on Russian gas

By John Ensor • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 15:39

Image of gas cooker. Credit: pipeline/Shutterstock.com

Recent data reveals a significant rise in Spain’s reliance on Russian gas, marking a crucial shift in the nation’s energy landscape.

On Friday, February 9, Enagas, the body overseeing Spain’s gas infrastructure, reported a notable increase in the country’s dependency on Russian gas, which now makes up 27 per cent of its total gas imports as of January 2024.

This positions Russia as Spain’s third largest gas supplier, trailing behind Algeria and the United States. Specifically, Spain acquired 8,687 GWh of gas from Russia, a jump from the 6,372 GWh in January 2023.

Growing dependence amidst calls for diversification

This latest uptick surpasses the figures from December 2023, where Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchases were at 5,481 GWh.

A 35 per cent increase in LNG imports from Russia since 2023 has underscored a deepening reliance, despite Minister of Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera’s appeals to marketers to curtail Russian gas purchases.

Naturgy, Spain’s leading gas marketer, has said that cutting their long-standing contracts with Russia would have serious legal repercussions.

The European Union’s 2022 embargo on Russian oil, aimed at curtailing financial support amidst the Ukraine crisis, did not extend to gas due to the significant dependence of several member states, including Spain.

Leading suppliers

Algeria has maintained its position as Spain’s top gas provider, supplying 31 per cent of total imports in January. The United States followed closely, contributing 29.2 per cent.

Moreover, Spain’s role in the regional energy market has expanded, particularly in its gas exports to Morocco, which saw a 62 per cent surge over January 2023.

This development came after Algeria’s cessation of the Maghreb gas pipeline operations in November 2021, amidst deteriorating relations with Morocco.

Spain’s agreement to process and forward LNG to Morocco via the pipeline highlights a strategic pivot in regional energy flows and diplomatic alignments.

These latest statistics illustrate the evolving landscape of Spain’s energy imports and exports, underlining the complexities of international agreements, regional politics, and the quest for sustainable energy security.