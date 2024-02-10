The Best Burger in Spain 2024

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 19:15
Showcasing Spain's finest burgers
Image: Shutterstock/ mustaozan
MARK your calendars from February 22 to March 3 as Murcia gears up to host The Champions Burger, Spain’s largest gastronomic event exclusively dedicated to the beloved burger.
The quest for the title of ‘Best Burger in Spain 2024’ unfolds as more than twenty food trucks roll into Murcia’s Jardín Chino, opposite the Plaza de la Cruz Roja. Participating vendors, including Moflete, Circo, Gottan, Tokio, The Fitzgerald, and others, promise a diverse array of delectable options.
The event not only celebrates burgers but also boasts ample supplies of beer, music, and a family-friendly ambiance. Burger enthusiasts can savour the offerings, from Madrid to Barcelona, Valencia, Málaga, Córdoba, Sevilla, Zaragoza, and Castellón, where The Champions Burger has already been held, drawing throngs of visitors.
In addition to traditional fare, participating restaurants offer vegetarian and vegan alternatives upon request. Entry is free, with opening hours from 6 pm until midnight on weekdays and 12 pm to midnight on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Don’t miss this chance to explore the best burgers Spain has to offer!
For more Costa Calida news click here
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
