Walk the Coastal Path without leaving home

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 12:25

The new viewer for the Coastal Path Photos: Malaga Provincial Council

The Coastal Path website – sendalitoral.es – now incorporates nearly 200 points of interest along the coastal strip and more than a hundred quality photographs that can be enlarged.

Malaga Provincial Council continues to implement improvements in communication channels of the province.This now includes making the Senda Litoral (Coastal Path) website, more intuitive and containing more information about the points that can be visited.

Councillor, Cristóbal Ortega, explained that the Coastal Path not only increases the number of tourists, but also contributes to the environmental improvement of the coastline.

The new virtual viewer of the Senda Litoral allows you to locate points of interest for diving. For example, it points out areas with a sunken ship, places where it is easy to see marine fauna or underwater meadows, unique enclaves due to their rock formations or sites for snorkelling or scuba diving.

The viewer also includes some 200 points of tourist interest including, restaurants, beach bars, historical and cultural heritage, hotels, ports and sports facilities. This viewer is completed with more than a hundred quality photographs, which can be enlarged and, by clicking on the images, the system leads to the resource where this point of interest can be found.

The viewer also shows the sections that are in use and those that are being planned of the total of 180 kilometres from Manilva to Nerja, passing through 14 coastal municipalities.