Drought measures become more stringent

By John Smith •
Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 14:01
Save water bathe with a friend
Credit: M Kasahara flickr
The Commission for Drought Management in Andalucia met on Friday February 9 and approved further measures to combat the drought.
The main restriction imposed is that a limit of 200 litres per person per day has been set for urban consumption in areas affected by the drought which includes Carboneras, Los Gallardos, Garrucha, Mojacar, Albox, Antas, Arboleas, Cuevas del Almanzora, Huercal-Overa, Taberno, Vera and Zurgena)
It is not a matter of going to people’s homes to see how much is being used, but of monitoring the volume at municipal water tanks and to limit the flow at source in the event that the volume is exceeded, so if you are a single person living in an area surrounded by people with large families, you could well lose out!.
It seems that the rain that fell recently hardly made an impact on the reservoir levels in Andalucia.
To put 200 litres of water per person per day into perspective, baths on average hold 150 litres of water; a 5-minute shower uses around 75 – 90 litres of water, which increases to 160 litres of water for a 10-minute shower and 240 litres of water for a 15-minute shower.
And if you were thinking of inviting friends round to share your jacuzzi, bear in mind that your hot tub probably holds over 1,000 litres, sometimes as much as 1,500 litres.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.