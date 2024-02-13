By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 15:00

Embrace the spirit of giving: Age Concern Torrevieja seeks volunteers. Image: Age Concern / Facebook.

Age Concern in Torrevieja is seeking volunteers to help out at their charity shop one morning a week.

Fluency in Spanish is not required and volunteers of any nationality are welcome to apply.

The charity shop is located at Calle Patricio Zammit 41, on the corner of Concordia, situated just behind the bus station, near the Guardia Civil and the courts.

Why don’t you drop by for a chat while picking up your EuroWeekly.

Currently, the shop has a variety of lovely items for sale which are perfect for Spanish Father’s Day. Easter and wedding season items will be on display soon.

Whether you’re looking for gifts or bargains, the shop has something for everyone.

Age Concern is a non-profit charity dedicated to supporting people over the age of 50, regardless of nationality.

Their centre is located at Calle Paganini, Urb. La Siesta, 03184 Torrevieja and is open Monday to Friday from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM.

For more information about the centre, you can call (+34) 966 786 887.

Additionally, Age Concern operates two charity shops, one in Central Torrevieja and another in Los Montesinos.